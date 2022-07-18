"We all need this": Pool fears closure after energy bill doubles in the last month

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WSIL) -- For the last 13 years, Beth Lipscomb has had to undergo physical therapy to strengthen her arthritis-weakened knees.
Lipscomb, of Benton, has been coming to the West Frankfort Aquatic & Activities Center for the last year and a half after the indoor pool at Rend Lake College closed during the pandemic.
The center, open six days a week, is where Lipscomb comes to swim laps and exercise for 45 minutes five days a week. But Lipscomb may have to look for another place to strengthen her knees thanks to high energy prices.
"I would have to. I would have no option," Lipscomb said. "But I would not go as often because it's a much further drive."
This month's bill was $10,384, almost double that of last month's bill which was $5,009 says director Don Rhine.
The bill was especialy shocking, Rhine says, because they've been doing all they can to reduce costs such as installing energy-friendly appliances.
"You need to change your lights, so we changed the lights in the pool we changed the lights in the gym. We changed everything that we could in order to keep it at a minimum," Rhine said.
"Doesn't seem like it helped at all."
If the center keeps racking up monthly bills over $10,000, Rhine says the center could only run for the next two to three months. The plan now, Rhine says, is to find ways to reduce cost and hours.
But Rhine fears they may not stay open past winter. That's worrying for Lipscomb who relies on the pool to improve her health.
"Without it I wouldn't walk. This pool is what keeps my joints moving. It's a big part of my life," Lipscomb said. "Small places like this need to keep running for all of us.
"We all need this."
News 3 reached out to Ameren representatives who say they're equally frustrated at higher rates. Ameren says that it doesn't handle the cost of energy they just deliver it.