Twilight 5K returns for its 11th year

CARTERVILLE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Neighbors are coming together for an evening centered around fitness. The Carterville Chamber of Commerce Twilight 5K run/walk is returning for its 11th year.
Registration is underway for the event, which starts and ends its route at the Community Center. It's for athletes of all abilities and includes a kids fun run and poker walk.
However, some friendly competition is encouraged with a $250 purse for overall best male and female. Medals will also be given out to the top three male and female in multiple age divisions.
Sponsors will be on-site with booths and activities, and the run does kick off the Carterville Free Fair.
Brian Flath, a member of the Carterville Chamber of Commerce, say many participants like to come back each year but they hope to see some new faces too.
"It's an opportunity to come out and spend a fun evening with your friends, get a little exercise," he explains. "And overall just feel like you're a part of our community by participating in our event with others."
Funds raised from the event on September 9th go back to the Chamber of Commerce, so they can support local businesses and organizations.
For more information including how to register, click here.