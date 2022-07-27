Marion, IL (WSIL) -- More than 100 of the top outlaw micro sprint car racers from around the country will compete at the Southern Illinois Raceway.
The 15th Annual Terry Sprague Memorial race will take place over the course of 3 days from Thursday, July 28 through Saturday, July 30. It is the biggest non-wing outlaw micro sprint car race of the year.
The Terry Sprague Memorial draws some of the best drivers in the country for a chance at $11K in prize money. "It brings in so many racers from so many different states, drivers from 15 different states will be here," said Ellis.
According Palmisano a record number of drivers have already signed up for this year's event. " I just looked earlier and we have 122. Our record for this race is 108," said Palmisano. "So that's pretty exciting for us as a race track to see this many people and cars show up," he added.
Grandstand tickets for Thursday night's practice laps are free. Practice goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday night is the preliminary races and the top 6 will advance into the dash and A-Main on Saturday night.
For more information visit the Southern Illinois Raceway's website.