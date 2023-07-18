St. Louis to have Arena Football League team in 2024

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WSIL) -- In 2024, the Gateway City will have yet another professional team to root for.
On Tuesday, the Arena Football League announced that St. Louis will be one of 16 cities to have an AFL team in 2024.
The AFL was established in 1987. Next year will be the first season of the league since it went bankrupt in 2019. NFL Hall of Famer and former St. Louis Rams quarterback, Kurt Warner played in the AFL for three seasons before making his NFL debut.