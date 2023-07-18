 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Overnight thunderstorms may produce another 2 to 6 inches of
rainfall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

St. Louis to have Arena Football League team in 2024

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WSIL) -- In 2024, the Gateway City will have yet another professional team to root for. 

On Tuesday, the Arena Football League announced that St. Louis will be one of 16 cities to have an AFL team in 2024.

They posted a hype video to their Twitter page. 

The AFL was established in 1987. Next year will be the first season of the league since it went bankrupt in 2019. NFL Hall of Famer and former St. Louis Rams quarterback, Kurt Warner played in the AFL for three seasons before making his NFL debut. 

