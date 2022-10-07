Sports Extra: Week 7 High School Football Scoreboard

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - High School Football across Southern Illinois continued with Week 7 on Friday Night. Here's a look at the scoreboard featuring area teams.
Carmi-White County 46 - Eldorado 8
Du Quoin 35 - Anna-Jonesboro 7
Johnston City 33 - Sesser Valier/Waltonville 28
Herrin 34 West Frankfort 7
Benton 57 - Massac County 14
Murphysboro 26 - Harrisburg 21
Carbondale 10 - Althoff Catholic 7
Cahokia 32 - Mt. Vernon 26
Nashville 14 - Pinckneyville 10
Fairfield 52 - Hamilton County 0
Christopher 32 - Edwards County 7
Marion 32 - Centralia 31
Carterville Madison - Saturday
Flora Vienna/Goreville - 1:00PM - Saturday