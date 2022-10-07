Sports Extra: Week 7 High School Football Scoreboard

 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A more widespread frost is expected for
Saturday night into Sunday morning with a few locations
dropping to freezing or possibly below in the typical cold
spots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - High School Football across Southern Illinois continued with Week 7 on Friday Night. Here's a look at the scoreboard featuring area teams.
 
Carmi-White County 46 - Eldorado 8
Du Quoin 35 - Anna-Jonesboro 7
Johnston City 33 - Sesser Valier/Waltonville 28
Herrin 34 West Frankfort 7
Benton 57 - Massac County 14
Murphysboro 26 - Harrisburg 21
Carbondale 10 - Althoff Catholic 7
Cahokia 32 - Mt. Vernon 26
Nashville 14 - Pinckneyville 10
Fairfield 52 - Hamilton County 0
Christopher 32 - Edwards County 7
Marion 32 - Centralia 31
Carterville   Madison - Saturday
Flora  Vienna/Goreville - 1:00PM - Saturday 

