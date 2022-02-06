Southern Illinois Strength Expo set to debut in Marion

Along with plenty of local basketball this weekend, a new event will take place at the pavilion in Marion.
The Southern Illinois strength expo will be on display and will feature more than 100 competitors from across the nation.
Event organizers spent the day getting equipment ready at the pavilion for what promises to be a busy weekend.
The games start early this morning with the strong man competition up first from 10 to 4:30.
The cross-fit competition runs from 10 to noon. Competitors are coming from all over to be a part of this. Several have made the trip all the way from Michigan.
Event organizers shared with news 3 what they hope competitors can take away from the Strength Expo.
"Hopefully just a lot of people coming together bringing people from different gyms maybe they never met before, other gyms talking to each other and just kind of bringing the whole community together, the whole strength community together around here."
"The idea of bringing everybody together here in southern Illinois, kind of doing that after the first of the year maybe you need kind of a kick of shot in the arm you can say to get back in. This is a great chance to come out see people compete and connect with the strength community in southern Illinois."