 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

S.I. Fitness Expo Has great debut at Pavilion in Marion

  • Updated
  • 0

Some of the strongest competitors in Southern Illinois were excited to show off just how strong they really are.

Day one of the fitness expo featured the strongman competition. No one was lifting any cars or pulling trucks, but heavy logs and weights were in play.

The men not the only ones flexing their muscles, The women also impressing the judges.

With many private fitness clubs and gyms across the area, event organizers say they are now thrilled to be united all under one roof and have big plans for the future of this event.

Savannah Welch, the Owner of Rend Lake Fitness said, "(It's just a) big sense of community and seeing how many people are interested in just being strong and fit and bringing us all together."

Dawson Montfort, the Owner of Rise Performance 618 said,  "We're hoping to make this an annual event here every year and grow it every year, eventually, I'd like to have a pro show here so we can get some pro athletes out and compete with some of our amateurs as well."
 

Tags

Recommended for you