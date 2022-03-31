S.I. Comic Con returns to Benton

BENTON, IL (WSIL) -- The 3rd Annual S.I. Comic Con is jam packed with more stars, comics, tournaments and games according to organizers.
The pop culture event is Saturday, April 2 at the Benton Civic Center.
Spokesman JT Wilkey said during an interview on News 3 This Morning, they have a some great special guest appearing this year.
Some those guest include Ernie Reyes Jr. from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle movies, Walking Tall, Surf Ninjas. Also the Red Ranger Christopher Khayman Lee from Power Rangers Space Series and Frank Fosco a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle artist.
Wilkey said a variety of vendors including artists, writers, toy, comic book, Funko Pop, and sports card dealers will be on hand.
All day board and card gaming is planned. There will also be Magic the Gathering, Pokemon tournaments and a Super Smash Bros tournament for the Nintendo Switch.
A cosplay contest is planned for the event. Wilkey said come dressed as your favorite super hero character or favorite cartoon character.
Wilkey added they will also have the Southern IL Jedi Order a Star Wars cosplay group.
Doors open at the Benton Civic Center at 9 a.m. for VIP ticket holders and 10 a.m. for the general public.
Admission is $5. Kids 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by following this link.