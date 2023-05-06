 Skip to main content
Roller derby returns to southern Illinois with match next Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
So Ill Roller Girls

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois' roller derby team plans to lace up their skates for a match for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The So Ill Roller Girls is set to make their return when they host the Rolla Rockets for a match next Saturday night.

The match is happening at The Pavilion in Marion with doors opening at 5:30pm and the main match set to begin at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Kids 12 & under get in for free. You can click on this link to buy tickets

