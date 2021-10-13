Marion native, Oakland A's star Ray Fosse dies

(WSIL) -- Marion native, longtime Oakland Athletics broadcaster and 2 time MLB Champion Ray Fosse has died. He was 74-years-old.
The passing comes just two months after Fosse announced he had been silently battling cancer for the past 16 years.
The A's made the announcement and released a statement Wednesday.
“The Oakland A’s are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Ray Fosse. Few people epitomize what it means to be an Athletic more than Ray. He was the type of franchise icon who always made sure every player, coach, colleague, and fan knew that they were part of the Oakland A’s family. We send our deepest condolences to Carol, Nikki and Lindsey, his family and friends during this difficult time. We’ll miss you, Ray.”
In August, Fosse announced he was stepping away from the A’s to focus on treatment. He had been battling cancer for 16 years.
Fosse grew up in Marion and the "Ray Fosse Park" was named after him. The Marion High School Athletics shared the A's statement and said, "We send our condolences to all of Ray’s family and friends."
Fosse played with the A’s from 1973 to 1975 where he was a two-time World Series champion.
He also played for the Cleveland Indians, Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers.
After his playing career, Fosse became a television and radio color commentator for the A’s.