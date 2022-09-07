JALC moves Hunting & Fishing Days to Du Quoin amid ongoing project

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- John A. Logan College will move an annual event to Du Quoin as it continues a construction project in its main parking lot.
The lot has been under reconstruction for the past month as the school aims to re-do the lot and create a pedestrian pathway.
Once finished, it would connect the school to the fitness center according to Jeremy Sargent, the vice president of construction planning & facility management.
"The parking lot was in need of some adjustments some updates it was just long in the tooth. The parking lot had some standing water in it so we were looking for a full update and make this a beautiful area," Sargent said.
Sargent expects the project to be completed by December. The project forced the school to move its annual Hunting & Fishing Days to the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.
College president Dr. Kirk Overstreet said they had no other choice but to move the event to Du Quoin, since most of the event is held on the parking lot.
Overstreet says the fairgrounds will give them an opportunity to expand their events.
"We're going to have a ski team, a water ski team. We're going to have boats in the water for people ot see," Overstreet said.
Overstreet said the school was lucky to get a partnership with workers from the fairgrounds to bring the event to Du Quoin, avoiding a second cancelation in three years.
"We do not want to have a gap we already had a gap a couple of years ago. We don't want to have another gap," Overstreet said.
Hunting & Fishing Days happens September 24-25.