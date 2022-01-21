Goreville's Todd Tripp named Illinois Basketball Coach of the Year

GOREVILLE (WSIL) -- Goreville's High School basketball coach is getting major recognition.
Coach Todd Tripp has been named the Basketball Coach of the Year for all classes by the Illinois High School Association.
“Your selection to receive this prestigious honor is based upon the positive work that you have done with athletes in your program,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson.
Tripp has been the boys basketball coach since 2004. During that time, the Blackcats have won seven regional championships, two Supersectional championships and placed in the state championship twice.
He has amassed an overall record at Goreville of 352-160 winning three South Egyptian Conference Titles and after moving to the Black Diamond Conference in 2012, has won six titles in the ten years after joining.