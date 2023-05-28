 Skip to main content
Creatordale pushes team mindset, local creator heads to Las Vegas

  • Updated
  • 0
Creatordale Camera

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Inside the Dunn-Richmond Center in Carbondale the tools of a media craftsperson are stocked on the metal shelves waiting to turn ideas into productions.

Creatordale is a group that launched in April and about 50 people have signed up according to founder Nathan Colombo.

"We see a great opportunity to draw in more talent to what we got going across multiple projects," Colombo said.

But while each person has their own unique idea it takes a team to get it all done according to filmmaker Charlie Queen.

"Film takes a lot more than just a camera. It has a marketing side," Queen said. "You have to do podcasts. You have to create posters. A network of artists all serve each other. We should all be on the same team."

Queen is helping shoot a podcast series called 'Poker with Pyzza'. Carbondale resident and professional poker player Ryne Teston started the series after a date with luck.

Teston won $25,000 in a poker tournament in St. Louis after going into the tournament with around $400. His win generated attention from a production team that's now sponsoring his series.

"You have to have a congolmerate group of editors, film professionals, musicians, you have to have a team," Teston said. "There is no real 100% media DIY. There isn't."

Teston and his team is spending all of June in Las Vegas filming the series. Colombo believes For Colombo Creatordale is the glue of a rising media landscape.

"These projects that we're all working on show how we're all able to work indepently and together to achieve a greater creative vision," Colombo said.

Creatordale's next meeting is June 15. To watch Teston's series click here.

