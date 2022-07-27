Colt League World Series starts Thursday, will stay in Marion another 5 years

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- Ten teams. Five countries. One language: baseball.
The 2022 Colt League World Series gets underway in Marion on Thursday with a skills competition, an event the series is hosting for the first time.
Games begin Friday with the championship game happening Tuesday to close out the tournament.
The series makes its fourth appearance in Marion after the pandemic forced its cancellation last year. On Monday, the city council voted to keep the series at Rent One Park for the next five years. The Colt World Series will remain in Marion through 2027.
Cody Moake, the mayor's chief of staff, says it's a chance to celebrate southern Illinois and reward players for their hard work. It's also a chance to give kids, Moake says, a taste of the big leagues.
"All the games will be broadcast on Youtube. We got a team that will do postgame interviews with players. We're trying to match the major league experience," Moake said.
Businesses welcome the tournaments start and extended stay. Cody Hines, kitchen manager at 17th Street Barbecue in Marion, down the street from Rent One Park, says it's a chance to showcase 'southern hospitality at its finest.'
"With the surrounding hotels and being right by the highway always brings in business. We're just excited for it," Hines said. "We're stocked up, staffed up, ready to go."
Rachel Stroud, chairperson of the Colt World Series, says she's excited to see teams from around the world bond over the game of baseball. Stroud says these bonds can last a lifetime.
"Getting to interact with new people, learning new things from different people. Making new friends, that's a huge part of sports, I think that's a huge part of life," Stroud said.
Thursday's skills competition will feature a home run derby and a fastest runner contest. News 3's Danny Valle will host Thursday's event while Chief Meteorologist Nick Hausen will emcee Friday night.
The tournament runs Thursday through Tuesday. Tickets are $5 per day and $25 for the entire tournament. Teams from Japan, Germany, Mexico and the Dominican Republic are expected to attended as well as six teams from the U.S., including two local teams.
Stroud says there will be another announcement regarding the future of baseball in southern Illinois following Friday night's final game.
For a complete schedule of events and more information click here.