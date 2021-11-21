Catalyst Mtn. Bike Race Series wraps up inaugural season

MAKANDA, IL (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois University is wrapping up its first mountain bike race series called Catalyst.
More than 80 riders returned for the third and final race Saturday morning at Touch of Nature.
It brings together top riders in the region with its expert-class going 30-miles before crossing the finish line.
Touch of Nature Interim Director Tom Brummer says they're already making plans for next year and want to include multiple locations bringing everyone to Touch of Nature for the event's finale.
"We're hoping to end the series at Touch of Nature with a whole-weekend festival, have bands, sponsors and the whole festival scene going," says Brummer. "This is the beginning of a great tradition and we're looking forward to growing the event and more sponsors, camping, really bringing the kids involved and getting the next generation stoked on mountain biking."
Touch of Nature teamed up with the Bike Surgeon of Southern Illinois and the Shawnee Mountain Bike Association to launch the race series.
All proceeds go to building an additional 30-miles of trails at Touch of Nature.