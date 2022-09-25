Boo Bash Bocce is back

HERRIN, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The weather is finally starting to feel more like Fall, and with that comes holiday activities.
The Laborers' Care Foundation is once again holding its Boo Bash Bocce. Teams are encouraged to get dressed up and bring their A-game to the Bocce courts in Herrin.
Spots are limited, so participants should sign up for the tournament now.
It's taking place on October 29th with registration at 9 a.m. and the competition heating up at 10 a.m.
Proceeds go to supporting other organizations in the community such as The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois, the Warming Center of Carbondale, the Haven House for Displaced Veterans and more.
Lunch is included and prizes will go out to best individual costume, team costumes, and winning team.
Those who wish to sign up should contact Jerry Womick by calling (618) 993-5773 or by emailing him at jwomick@local773.com