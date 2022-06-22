36 Local High School Softball Players Participate in 2022 Southern Illinois Select Softball Game

MARION (WSIL) - The high school Softball season officially came to a close at Rent One Park Tuesday night. 36 area high school softball players gathered at the park to play in the 2022 Southern Illinois Select Softball Game.
The players were split into two teams — black and white.
Each team had 18 players representing 20 area schools. Former SIU Softball Head Coach Kerri Blaylock threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Top of the first, runner on third base, Morgan Bernardini sends the ball right down the third base line. Sarah Cook touches home plate. Black team goes up 1-0.
Bottom of the first now, Lacie Carr pitching, Malorie Gill smacks the ball up and over the barriers for the solo home-run. She rounds the bases and hits the griddy in the huddle. The game is all tied at 1.
Next inning, Jacie Dees sends a fly ball deep into left field, Kaylie Brake avoids the ball at home and scores. The game is tied once again at 2.
The white team went on to win 5-4 the final. The game was called early due to darkness. A few players spoke about playing in the game.
There is a chance the game will be re-scheduled to a later date in July. We will keep you updated on any changes.