2022 Colt World Series returns to Rent One Park

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Rent One Park in Marion, IL will once again host the 2022 Colt World Series.
Now in its 68th year, the Colt World Series is PONY Baseball's second-longest running World Series event. It is a ten-team tournament consisting of two, five-team double-elimination brackets, as well as ninth and tenth place games.
The series Chairperson Rachel Stroud made an appearance on News 3 This Morning to discuss the event and all the pre-game festivities.
Stroud said ten teams will compete including four international teams and two local host teams. To see the full interview, click on the video above.
The tournament festivities kickoff on July 28 and the event wraps up on Tuesday, August 2 with the championship game.
Tickets are $5 per day or $25 for all days and will be sold at the gate.
For more information visit the Colt World Series' website.
Here is the daily schedule.
Thursday, July 28, 2022
1:00 PM to 4:30 PM Pre-Tournament Check in the Diamond Room at Rent One Park.
5:00 PM Welcome Pre-Tournament Picnic Party at Rent One Park. *
6:00 PM Mandatory Coaches and Managers Pre-Tournament Meeting at Rent One Park. *
7:00 PM Skills Competition Events. *
7:05 PM Home Run Hitting Contest at Rent One Park. 2 Players per team in the CWS. *
7:30 PM Fastest Runner Contest at Rent One Park. 1 Player per team in the CWS. (After the first round of the Home Run Hitting Contest.) *
*These events are mandatory for all manager, coaches, and umpires
Friday, July 29, 2022
9:00 AM Game 1 – East Zone vs North Zone
12:00 PM Game 2 – Asia Pacific Zone vs Caribbean Zone
3:00 PM Game 3 – Mexico Zone vs European Zone
6:00 PM Opening Ceremonies at Rent One Park - all players and coaches in full uniform, Mandatory*
8:00 PM Game 4 – West Zone vs Area Host
Saturday, July 30, 2022
9:00 AM Game 5 – Loser Game 4 vs Loser Game 2
12:00 PM Game 6 – Loser Game 1 vs Loser Game 3
3:00 PM Game 7 – South Zone vs Winner Game 2
6:00 PM Champions Game at Rent One Park - all players and coaches in full uniform, Mandatory*
8:00 PM Game 8 - Marion, IL vs Winner Game 1
Sunday, July 31, 2021
8:00 AM Game 9 – Loser Game 6 vs Loser Game 5
11:00 AM Game 10 - Loser Game 7 vs Winner Game 5
2:00 PM Game 11 – Loser Game 8 vs Winner Game 6
5:00 PM Game 12 – Winner Game 4 vs Winner Game 7
8:00 PM Game 13 – Winner Game 3. Vs Winner Game 8
Monday, August 1, 2022
11:00 AM Game 14 – Loser Game 12 vs Winner Game 10
2:00 PM Game 15 – Loser Game 13 vs Winner Game 11
5:00 PM Game 16 – Winner Game 12 vs Winner Game 14
8:00 PM Game 17 – Winner Game 13 vs Winner Game 15
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
TBD Game 18 If Necessary If Losers Bracket Team Beats Winner Bracket Team In Game 16
TBD Game 19 If Necessary If Losers Bracket Team Beats Winner Bracket Team In Game 17
7:00 PM Game 20 – CHAMPIONSHIP GAME