Carbondale United celebrates 2nd anniversary

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale United is celebrating its two-year anniversary.
Their director says they started off as a Facebook post. They wanted to help unite the community in the wake of gun violence.
Since then, they've hosted events and marches to bring change and resources to Carbondale.
They had a dinner tonight to celebrate.
Here's what they say they're working on next:
"Right now, getting out 501(c)3 and hopefully we will be the lead on getting a Cure Violence Program here in southern Illinois," said Nancy Maxwell.
Being a 501 means Carbondale United would be a nonprofit, and exempt from federal income taxes. Maxwell says they can always use more volunteers.