A night of desserts supports The Women's Center

(WSIL) -- The Women's Center 'Taste of Chocolate' fundraiser is returning to in-person after going virtual last year.
The organizations serves eight counties in southern Illinois, and provides resources to women, men, children and transgenders in the community who are survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence.
John Pfeifer, Development Specialist says, the group offers a shelter for safety, counseling and advocacy in court.
"Our advocates are at courthouses throughout southern Illinois at 7:30 most mornings," he explains. "Meeting with those who are seeking orders of protection to keep them safe from an abuser."
To support the cause, The Women's Center is holding its 'Taste of Chocolate' event where visitors can enjoy bite-sized treats while looking over auction items.
This year the fundraiser will be held at at new location to better follow social distancing guidelines.
"We are excited that we're going to be able to have our event at Garden Grove Event Center here in Carbondale," Pfeifer says. "It offers a nicer ambiance for our guests and our sponsors. It also offers more space that people can come and spread out."
On top of all the desserts, the group will making a big announcement. After nearly 50 years, The Women's Center is getting a new name.
Pfeifer says the organization feels the new name is more inclusive so clients don't feel left out.
"We've had male clients who apologize every time they come for a counseling session for imposing on an organization called The Women's Center," he adds.
The change has been more than two years in the making and News 3 will have an update following the public announcement.
For those interested in the event, it's taking place on Friday, February 4th at the Garden Grove Event Center.
For more information, click here.