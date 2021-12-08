Walker's Bluff, Santa Claus bring gifts, puppies to Centerstone residents

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- For the 10th straight year, Walker's Bluff continues its annual tradition of giving back.
Organizers teamed up with Santa Claus to donate gifts to more than 150 Centerstone residents during a virtual donation party on Wednesday.
Normally, the event is in-person but Walker's Bluff decided to hold it virtually due to pandemic concerns.
"The joy it brings to all of our hearts here at Walker's Bluff... there's nothing to compare to it," said Kelcey Keith, director of weddings & events. "Without them being here to give hugs, we gave virtual hugs. It was just so nice to see the smiling faces."
Residents also received a calendar created by St. Francis CARE Animal Shelter and the Murphysboro Fire Department.
Walker's Bluff bought 170 calendars to distribute. They contain pictures of firefighters posing with puppies. The calendars are $20 each and proceeds benefit the fire department and St. Francis.
To buy one, click the link here.