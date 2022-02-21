'They're family': Carrier Mills FD hosting fundraiser for two longtime members

CARRIER MILLS, Ill. (WSIL) -- If you want proof that small communities come with big hearts look no further than the Carrier Mills Fire Department.
Members are holding a fundraiser this weekend for longtime Captain Jerry Choate and retired firefighter Steve Wilson. Both men have a combined 67 years of experience says Lt. Ofc. Derek Field.
Field's great-grandfather helped start the fire department in 1933
"A lot of my family members have been firefighters," Field said.
Field is a 15-year veteran and his firefighting roots match those of his colleague Aundria Murphy. The 13-year veteran has a long line of firefighters in her family. She still works alongside her father and an uncle.
"I grew up in the fire service," Murphy said.
Murphy was 13 years old when she observed a large fire in the middle of town. Aside from the fire, she remembers a lighter, call it humorous, moment from that night involving Choate.
"He showed up on his wedding night," Murphy said. "He shows up in his suit ready to fight the fire and they're like, 'What are you doing here?'"
When asked if his wife was upset: "No. Not really."
Choate was in good spirits despite having open heart surgery six months ago. His longtime friend and colleague Steve Wilson has been battling cancer for the past year.
Concerns over medical expenses prompted Murphy and Field to act. They know Wilson and Choate would've done the same.
"They will give you the shirt off their back," Murphy said. "They're family. That's what we're here for."
Choate said it's 'always nice' to see people help each other. He and Wilson agreed, 'It's like a big family'.
Everyone is encouraged to come out for a chili fundraiser this Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Carrier Mills.
All chili purchases will be donations going towards Wilson and Choate's expenses. There's also a raffle, door prizes and silent auction with a chance to bid on gift cards, chainsaws or St. Louis Cardinals tickets.