Local sheriffs say IDOC inmate intake pause could hurt staff, taxpayers

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) announced it will not be accepting any more inmates from local county jails for the timebeing.
The temporary pause comes as IDOC responds to COVID-19 outbreaks at its correctional facilities. Those include Graham, Logan, Menard and Northern Reception and Classification Center.
In a release Tuesday, IDOC says it's 'utilizing space normally reserved for new admissions to safely quarantine and isolate incarcerated individuals' who were exposed or tested positive for the virus.
Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard believes IDOC overreacted and says the decision was made without consulting area sheriffs.
"Had IDOC worked with these jails and figured out what are the best intake screening procedures... I believe they could've avoided this," Bullard said.
The Jefferson County Jail currently houses 177 inmates, including 103 from outside the county according to Bullard.
The Williamson County Jail has 103 inmates, including 21 federal inmates according to Sheriff Bennie Vick.
The jail is short nine workers after they tested positive for COVID-19. So far no inmates have tested positive. But Vick is frustrated over a decision he feels puts workers and inmates at risk.
"We're afraid the corrections officers will take it back into the inmates and get it started back there and in a confined area it will spread like wildfire," Vick said. "But so far we've done well."
Vick says it costs about $35 a day to feed and house each local inmate but those costs go up with federal inmates. Vick says that will ultimately come out of taxpayer's pockets.
The department applied for reimbursement from IDOC last month and is now waiting for a response.
"Do you think you'll see that compensation," a reporter asked.
"I hope so. I don't know. It's hard to tell," Vick said. "You know how the state is with paying their bills."