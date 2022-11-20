Hardin County man without home after fire

HARDIN COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A man is hospitalized and without a home after a fire.
Rosiclare fire crews were called out Sunday around 6 p.m. to Spivey Road.
When firefighters arrived, they found the owner in the woods with smoke inhalation. Fire officials say, he was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The man was living in a camper next to the two-story home. The home caught fire and is a complete loss. The camper is also a loss.
Pope County, Elizabethtown, and Cave-in-Rock all assisted.
