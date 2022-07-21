Relay for Life will support locals impacted by cancer

MARION, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- An event that gets you up and moving while supporting those impacted by cancer is bringing people in southern Illinois together.
Relay for Life of Williamson, Franklin, Saline and Gallatin counties is returning to the Marion Pavilion. A full day of activities is planned and includes:
- FREE Survivor Gathering and Dinner 5:30 PM to 6:00 PM
- Opening Ceremony 6:00 PM
- Survivor Lap 6:10 PM
- Local Band Playing 6:30 – 8:30 PM
- Olympic Games played at tents 6:30 – 8:30 PM
- Prize Give-A-Ways ALL Night 6:30 – 9:00 PM
- Luminaria Ceremony 9:00 PM
Volunteer Randall Risley says money raised goes to resources in the region like the Hope Lodge where local cancer patients can stay for free while they receive treatment in St. Louis.
"I've talked to people from our area who have been up there for five or six weeks," he explains. "It's such a comfort to not have to drive back and forth from Marion or Harrisburg or wherever the case may be every day. That's a wearing experience in of itself."
Funds also go to a cancer helpline for frequently asked questions like how to go about insurance and research for a cure.
Risley was 17 when he quit school to become a caregiver for his own father who passed away from the disease. He believes Relay for Life is much more than an event but a way to bring survivors, cancer warriors, and caregivers together.
"It's such a delight to look around at one of these events and see people together," he adds. "They're enjoying themselves; they're having a good time. And yet, underlying all that, is the effort to remember people, to support people, and be there with people facing like circumstances."
Another highlight of the event is the Luminaria Ceremony where bags are decorated to remember a loved one or support someone fighting. They glow during the night's closing remarks.
"It's very, very moving," Risley says. "It's all done in silence. People have a chance to reflect on things."
This Relay for Life is taking place inside the Marion Pavilion on Saturday, July 23rd. For more information on the event click here.
Or to connect to the Relay for Life of Williamson, Franklin, Saline and Gallatin Counties follow this link.