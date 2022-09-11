Our regions first responders remember 9/11

(WSIL) -- It's been 21 years since the terror attacks on September 11, 2001. A day that America will always remember for the nearly 3,000 men, women, and children who lost their lives.
First responders from across the region held events to pay their respects.
Mt. Vernon, Illinois:
Jefferson County Fraternal Order of Police held a memorial stair climb. Dozens of participants took part making 22 trips up and down the stairs at the DoubleTree Hotel in Mount Vernon. The climb represents the 110 floors in the World Trade Center. This is the first year of the event with hopes to hold it again next year.
Woodlawn, Illinois:
The Woodlawn Protection District had two fire trucks and five crew member make a trip from the station to Interstate 64. It represents the amount of steps for the twin towers. Each held an American Flag and one person held a firefighter flag.
Pope County, Illinois:
Firefighters with Rural Pope County, Buncombe, Equality, Golconda, Ullin, Metropolis, and Rosiclare joined together. They started on Eddyville Blacktop and walked 3.43 miles to the Golconda courthouse. That represents the number of firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11. Pope County EMS was also in attendance.
Miner, Missouri:
First Responders were a show of force including firefighters, police, and EMS, who all took part in a Memorial Walk. Fire trucks, police cruisers, and ambulances were all there. The fire department said they're privileged to participate in the event and will do so every year.
Cape Girardeau, Missouri:
Semo Vets held an appreciation BBQ for local first responders. They gave out free lunches to law enforcement, fire, and rescue inside the Cape County Park at Memorial Plaza.