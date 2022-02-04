Heart & Soul Gala supports local foster parents

(WSIL) -- Caritas Family Solutions is holding its 9th annual Heart and Soul Gala virtually and free, so anyone can attend.
The non-profit organization has been in the community for nearly 75 years, and provides services to residents in every county in southern Illinois including:
- Pregnancy Care: support for women with an unplanned pregnancy
- Fontebella Maternity Home: safe place for women who are pregnant and homeless
- St. John Bosco Children's Center: home for children too traumatized for foster care
- Counseling: individuals, groups and families
- Adoption Services: open and international adoptions
- Senior Community Service Employment Program: helps low-income seniors live more independently
- Community Integrated Living Communities: group homes for those with developmental disabilities
- Fox River Assisted Living Apartments: assisted living for low-income seniors
A highlight for the group is its foster care services as its the largest provider in southern Illinois and second largest in the state.
Alexis Sparks, regional director says, her offices in Mt. Vernon and Carterville are serving around a thousand kids, so foster parents are always needed.
"When a child comes into care the first thing we do is try do is place with a family member or somebody that they know," she explains. "That's not always safe or appropriate. There is just such a need for homes. Stable homes for these children."
One person who has provided those qualities for foster children is Williamson County resident Megan Tate. She's been a foster parent for nearly five years now, taking in several children during that time ranging in age from one to six.
Her mother was a social worker for Caritas, so she grew up knowing how the organization makes an impact.
Tate decided to welcome children into her home after wanting to become a mom herself, but soon learned she plays a different role in their life and it's a complex one too.
"The first one is to care for the kids, to love them, to take care of them in a trauma-informed way," she says. "Then second and just as important is making sure they can maintain their relationships with their parents and with their extended family."
She added being a foster parent also means staying in touch with social workers and court appointed volunteers while trying to get them caught up on any school works and doctors appointments they might need.
Both Tate and Sparks agree you don't have to be perfect to be a foster parent, you just need to be willing to share a loving a safe home.
Another way to help support Caritas and its programs is through the Heart and Soul Gala, which is taking place virtually this year as a COVID-19 precaution.
There's several silent auctions that you can bid on now including an autographed jersey by Collinsville native and Boston Red Socks Pitcher Tanner Houck, tickets to Carinal and Blues games as well as tickets to the Fox theatre.
The group's fund-a-need portion of the event will go to general operations due to fundraising challenges during the pandemic.
The Heart and Soul Gala is taking place virtually on Saturday, February 5th starting at 6 p.m. You can register for free here.
And, to learn more about Caritas Family Solutions click here.