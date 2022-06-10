MARION (WSIL) -- Interstate Tire Company is hosting a car show to raise money for autism awareness.
Shawn Hughes from Interstate Tire Company spoke with the News 3 This Morning team about the event. He says proceeds from the Take Me Out To The Car Show will go to Hope Autism Clinic to help their mission of spreading awareness and offering support to those in need.
Take Me Out To The Park starts 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 at Rent One Park in Marion.
In addition to the car show, there will be food trucks, music, vendors, raffles and prizes.
Car show awards will go to the top 25! Dash plaques will go to the first 100 that enter the show.
Admission is free for spectators. To enter a vehicle in the show, the fee is $15.
For more information call (618) 663-0246 or visit the event's Facebook page.
The rain date will be Sunday, June 12th.