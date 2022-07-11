"We want them to stay here": SIU seeing more local students apply, attend the university

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois University-Carbondale could see more local students on campus next fall.
Chancellor Austin Lane says the school is focusing on recruiting students from the southern Illinois area through several programs and initiatives.
In 2020, the school added the Saluki Committment and Saluki Transfer Committment initiatives which help students with tuition and financial aid assistance.
Lane says inflation and the pandemic have led more students to stay home.
"There's a financial decision that needs to be made at the dinner table and I think we're right in line with what folks are able to do so that they don't go into large amounts of debt," Lane said. "We're always looking at what we can do to make college more affordable and more accessible."
SIU saw a 34% increase in students from the southern Illinois area between fall 2020 and fall 2021, according to Lane. Lane says applications, registrations and admissions are all up among southern Illinois students.
SIU is partnering with 16 southern Illinois high schools to try and bolster local recruitment levels including Agape Christian and Murphysboro high schools.
Lane has participated in recruitment efforts by visiting these schools himself. Lane says having SIU officials recruit students can give them an edge to end years of dropping recruitment levels.
"That is going to be our advantage. To be a high touch university in the region a very visible approach to make sure students know and parents know that we want them to stay home and we want them to stay here," Lane said.