Thousands come out to Back To School Expo Saturday

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Thousands came out to Rent One Park for the annual Back To School Expo Saturday.
The event offered many services to families in order to get kids ready for the upcoming school year, including free haircuts, dental exams, physicals, and school supplies. Franklin-Williamson County Positive Youth Development Action Team, Black Diamond, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois worked together to host the expo.
Co-Chair of the Franklin-Williamson County Positive Youth Development Action Team Brittney Hale spoke on how important it is for kids that events like the Expo continue:
