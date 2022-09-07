Shawnee School District will start receiving grant money

WOLF LAKE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- This September, the Shawnee School District will start to receive payments from the state of Illinois after concerns of consolidation.
This is a story that News 3 has been following since March 2022. Fears of consolidation hit a high after the Grand Tower Energy Center failed to pay their property taxes.
It's a shortfall of $1.3 million that the district relies on for its operating budget.
Administration, teachers, and parents all reached out to local law makers for help. This spring, the state awarded the Shawnee School district a "Significant Loss Grant".
Now, we're learning more on what that means. Starting this month, the district will receive payments of around $131,000.
Superintendent Shelly Clover-Hill says it means everything to see another year of students and teachers at the school.
"It's just a relief to hear the laughter. See the smiles; the education that's going on," she emphasizes. "And we're so excited because our enrollment is up too, so we're very happy about that."
These payments will be monthly through May 2023 as the grant is in the state's Fiscal Year 2023 budget.
Clover-Hill says explains what the district will use the grant money for.
"Since it was a grant, there is a long list of things that you could use it for," she says. "For us, of course, it was salary and benefits for employees because that's our largest expense as is every school district."
The district is working with advocates and lawmakers in Springfield for a long-term solution. That way the district doesn't have to worry whether they receive tax money or not.
This is a story that News 3 continue to follow and bring updates as they unfold.