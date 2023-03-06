Second annual volleyball match to raise money in honor of Debbie Heern

THOMPSONVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A community is coming together to spike cancer in a second annual volleyball match honoring a former school employee.
Debbie Heern spent 25 years in the Thompsonville school district as a cook and bus driver. But Heern was best known for being fun-loving, her distinct laugh and raising money for cancer research.
In 2006, Heern's son was diagnosed with a form of cancer. After he survived, Heern devoted her time to raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, says teacher Robin Culbreth.
"Debbie felt that St. Jude had saved her son's life and she became just a powerhouse for St. Jude," Culbreth said.
Debbie continued being a powerhouse until she died of pancreatic cancer in 2021 according to friend and former cook Gail Ross.
"She went to all that effort to help other people and she ended up passing away herself," Ross said. "Life's not always fair."
Kenzie Jones, a high school sophomore and Debbie's granddaughter, says Debbie greeted everyone with kindness and help.
"She was kind and loved everybody... and helped you even when you didn't treat her right," Jones said.
Ross spent 17 years in the school system before retiring seven years ago and remembers the fun Debbie brought to work everyday.
"She could be very serious but we had a lot of fun together. For many years it was just the two of us working together in the mornings," Ross said.
Jones says it'll be emotional knowing her grandmother won't be at the match. But Debbie's spirit is in every bump, set and spike.
"She'd be so happy and she'd like to be there too," Jones said. "It makes me very happy that people want to remember what she did for others."
Last year's inaugural match raised $3,300 and organizers are hoping to match or surpass that total. The event will have three matches beginning Tuesday at 5:15 pm at Thompsonville School's Gym.
Proceeds from the game, including raffles, t-shirt sales and a silent auction, will all go to St. Jude. You can also donate directly to St. Jude by clicking this link.