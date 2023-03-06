 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1245 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 21.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.8
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Second annual volleyball match to raise money in honor of Debbie Heern

  • Updated
  • 0
Debbie Heern Volley for St Jude

THOMPSONVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A community is coming together to spike cancer in a second annual volleyball match honoring a former school employee.

Debbie Heern spent 25 years in the Thompsonville school district as a cook and bus driver. But Heern was best known for being fun-loving, her distinct laugh and raising money for cancer research.

In 2006, Heern's son was diagnosed with a form of cancer. After he survived, Heern devoted her time to raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, says teacher Robin Culbreth.

"Debbie felt that St. Jude had saved her son's life and she became just a powerhouse for St. Jude," Culbreth said.

Debbie continued being a powerhouse until she died of pancreatic cancer in 2021 according to friend and former cook Gail Ross.

"She went to all that effort to help other people and she ended up passing away herself," Ross said. "Life's not always fair."

Kenzie Jones, a high school sophomore and Debbie's granddaughter, says Debbie greeted everyone with kindness and help.

"She was kind and loved everybody... and helped you even when you didn't treat her right," Jones said.

Ross spent 17 years in the school system before retiring seven years ago and remembers the fun Debbie brought to work everyday.

"She could be very serious but we had a lot of fun together. For many years it was just the two of us working together in the mornings," Ross said.

Jones says it'll be emotional knowing her grandmother won't be at the match. But Debbie's spirit is in every bump, set and spike.

"She'd be so happy and she'd like to be there too," Jones said. "It makes me very happy that people want to remember what she did for others."

Last year's inaugural match raised $3,300 and organizers are hoping to match or surpass that total. The event will have three matches beginning Tuesday at 5:15 pm at Thompsonville School's Gym.

Proceeds from the game, including raffles, t-shirt sales and a silent auction, will all go to St. Jude. You can also donate directly to St. Jude by clicking this link.

