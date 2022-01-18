 Skip to main content
...Bitterly cold temperatures expected starting Wednesday
Afternoon...
...Slick Roads possible late Wednesday Afternoon and Night...

An Arctic blast of cold air will move into the Quad State region
Wednesday afternoon, pushing the entire region below the freezing
mark by 7 pm Wednesday. Once the cold air moves in, temperatures
are not expected to rise above freezing until early Saturday
afternoon.

Gusty north winds will produce very low wind chills Thursday into
Friday morning. Wind chills below zero will be likely over
southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, with barely above zero
wind chills over west Kentucky and southwest Indiana. Wind Chills
will remain in the single digits for parts of the area all day on
Thursday and into early Friday morning.

Anyone traveling or working outdoors should bundle up in layers to
protect yourself from developing hypothermia and frostbite.

Consideration should also be given to protect pets and livestock
left outdoors.

For those with water systems vulnerable to an extended period of
sub-freezing temperatures, be sure to keep a trickle of water
running through those systems.

A Winter Weather Advisory is currently posted for part of
southwest Indiana and the Pennyrile region of west Kentucky late
Wednesday afternoon and night, where the best accumulation of
wintry precipitation is expected.

However, with temperatures expected to plummet and remain below
freezing, any wintry precipitation still left on roadways and
sidewalks across the Quad State late Wednesday afternoon and
night will freeze.

Travelers should use caution while traveling and be watchful for
any slick spots on roadways, especially elevated bridges and
overpasses.

Please stay tuned to the National Weather Service in Paducah for
the latest forecasts and statements associated with this winter
event.

School leaders unenthused over CDC suggestion to cut sports, school activities due to COVID

Eldorado Football Player

ELDORADO, Ill. (WSIL) -- School leaders are speaking out after the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention suggested canceling school activities to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the CDC updated its guidelines for schools that suggested 'high-risk sports and activities should be virtual or canceled in areas of high community transmission... Unless all participants are fully vaccinated'.

The CDC labeled close-contact sports like football and wrestling as high-risk sports. Activities such as marching band or choir received the same designation. But school leaders say canceling such activities are next to impossible.

Eldorado Community Unit School District 4 Superintendent Ryan Hobbs says these activities are crucial to molding students' character.

"I understand putting academics first but I just don't think that would ever be a situation that we can say would be a positive thing for our student," Hobbs said.

Eldorado High School football coach Joe Clark doesn't like the idea either but didn't rule out the possiblity of it happening. Clark says students have been resilient throughout the pandemic.

""It seems unrealistic obviously but you know I never would've thought some of the things that happened in the past two years would happen now so you never know," Clark said.

The school district currently has 15 teachers out with COVID-19. 20 students at the high school are also out due to the virus. The school district has roughly 1,100 students.

Saline County's tranmission rate has slowly declined in the last two weeks according to the website COVID Act Now. About 46% of the county's residents are fully vaccinated according to the website's data.

