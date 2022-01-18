School leaders unenthused over CDC suggestion to cut sports, school activities due to COVID

ELDORADO, Ill. (WSIL) -- School leaders are speaking out after the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention suggested canceling school activities to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Earlier this month, the CDC updated its guidelines for schools that suggested 'high-risk sports and activities should be virtual or canceled in areas of high community transmission... Unless all participants are fully vaccinated'.
The CDC labeled close-contact sports like football and wrestling as high-risk sports. Activities such as marching band or choir received the same designation. But school leaders say canceling such activities are next to impossible.
Eldorado Community Unit School District 4 Superintendent Ryan Hobbs says these activities are crucial to molding students' character.
"I understand putting academics first but I just don't think that would ever be a situation that we can say would be a positive thing for our student," Hobbs said.
Eldorado High School football coach Joe Clark doesn't like the idea either but didn't rule out the possiblity of it happening. Clark says students have been resilient throughout the pandemic.
""It seems unrealistic obviously but you know I never would've thought some of the things that happened in the past two years would happen now so you never know," Clark said.
The school district currently has 15 teachers out with COVID-19. 20 students at the high school are also out due to the virus. The school district has roughly 1,100 students.
Saline County's tranmission rate has slowly declined in the last two weeks according to the website COVID Act Now. About 46% of the county's residents are fully vaccinated according to the website's data.