...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

School bus drivers in Herrin adjust & help during high heat

  Updated
  • 0
Bus driver in Herrin

HERRIN, Ill. (WSIL) -- Keith Campbell has been a school bus driver for Durham School Services the last five years.

Campbell likes the heat but is not a fan of the humidity.

"If it's hot for us for the few hours we're on the bus they definitely need to be paying attention to the heat," Campbell said.

The bus company in Herrin is providing relief to students, bus monitors and drivers. The company has been giving water bottles out to everyone.

"We've been giving [drivers and monitors] those towels around your neck that keep you nice and cool," Campbell said. "Most of the kids have water bottles that they take to school anyways."

Temperatures measured more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit on one of the buses that drivers didn't use Wednesday. The buses there don't have air conditioning just two fans and many windows to open.

"But once you drive it on our way to pick up our first group of kids the air flow is cooling the bus off a bit so it's not quite as hot as when we first get on," Campbell said.

But it may not provide relief to some drivers, monitors or students. That's why Campbell and others are trained to watch out for each other.

" Watch the kids. If you see someone struggling we need to pay attention to that and call it out and pay attention as we need to," Campbell said.

Campbell says it's important to listen to your body and to drink lots of water.

"Don't wear thick warm clothes, I know it gets cold in the school sometimes," Campbell said. "If you're feeling dizzy or exhausted or tired you need to be mindful of all of that."

