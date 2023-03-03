Perryville father of 4 able to hear his family fully for the first time

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Due to heavy rain The Big Muddy will continue to rise above flood
stage by Saturday Morning.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1145 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 26.5 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR FRANKLIN, HAMILTON, HARDIN, JOHNSON, MASSAC, POPE,
SALINE AND WILLIAMSON COUNTIES...

At 841 AM CST, Thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned
area are becoming more scattered. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen. Emergency management reported ditches out their banks
with numerous roads water covered or closed. Additional rainfall
amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area with
additional storms this morning. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Emergency management reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, Harrisburg, West Frankfort, Benton, Metropolis,
Carterville, Eldorado, Johnston City, Mcleansboro, Christopher,
and Vienna.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/1 PM EST/ TODAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Until Noon CST/1 PM EST/ today.

* IMPACTS...Driver safety is a concern early this morning through
the morning commute. The risk for flash flooding will rise
substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger
for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and
businesses may be affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and
thunderstorms. The concern for flash flooding will increase
through mid morning. Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is
likely, with some amounts possibly reaching 5 to 7 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Perryville father of 4 able to hear his family fully for the first time

  • Updated
  • 0
Hearing Aid

    PERRYVILLE, Missouri (KMOV) -- Thursday offered a fresh start for a Perryville husband and father of four as he’s finally able to hear his family fully for the first time.

Dylan Dauster was born completely deaf in his left ear and also has some hearing loss in his right ear.

“Probably missed out on a good half of the conversations I could’ve been having with them because I didn’t hear them,” Dauster says.

Dauster says he tried hearing aids once when he was younger but it didn’t last long, once kids started making fun of him at school.

“Kids can be difficult,” Dauster says. “I kind of threw them down and never put another pair on.”

However, his wife, Katelyn Dauster, says it became more and more difficult for him to go through life unable to hear.

“I have to either touch him or put my hand in front of his face to get his attention or do it myself because you couldn’t get his attention,” Katelyn says.

It’s something that Dauster says has impacted him as a father and husband.

“My daughter thought I was ignoring her,” Dauster says. “She would be sitting just as close as my wife, talking about her day and I didn’t hear any of it. She’d start crying because she thought daddy’s ignoring me he doesn’t even want to talk to me. I’m like, no honey, I didn’t hear you. That’s the problem.”

That’s when he finally decided to call Miracle-Ear and get fitted for two hearing aids.

Hearing instrument specialist Katie Rhives says this is something that impacts the entire family.

“To hear the normal things that most people just take for granted every day,” Rhives says.

When Dauster called Miracle Ear, he didn’t know that the hearing aids would be completely free of charge.

“It’s unbelievable,” Dauster says. “This is life-changing for me. I’ll be able to hear and I’m not having to stress about financial aid or money.”

Dauster wants people to know if they’re going through this too, it’s never too late to get help.

“I can understand the fear of relating to, okay, I was made fun of back then or people make fun of me because I look a little different because I have hearing aids but honestly, when you get to as an older individual, you need to start taking care of yourself,” Dauster says. “That’s all that really matters. You, yourself and your kids.”

Rhives is encouraging people to have their hearing checked every year to monitor if there are any changes.

