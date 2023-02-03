On the Dotted Line: Three Johnston City Football Players Sign with McKendree

JOHNSTON CITY, IL (WSIL) -- It is not often that three players from the same high school take their football talents to the same college. But next year, three Johnston City Indians will play together once again. This time, on Saturday's at McKendree University.
Johnston City High School running back, Isiah Watson, offensive lineman Brock Baker and kicker, Kaden Dover are trading in their black and red uniforms for purple and white.
"I just want to first off thank God for putting me in a situation, my coaches, and this beautiful year. I really didn't think I would make it this far to be honest," said Watson when asked what his signing day meant to him.
Dover added, "I've worked hard for the past four years for this and it's just unbelievable that I can excel at the next level, and just be able to play another year, and a couple more."
"It’s awesome, obviously it's an experience to look forward to, and doing it with my best friends is the cherry on top. I’m excited, ready to get to work," said Baker.
The trio was part of this year’s historic JCHS football team that went undefeated in the regular season and made it to the final four of the IHSA playoffs for the first time in school history.
All three seniors are looking forward to being college freshmen together and continuing to play together for four more years.
"I’m just more excited that I’m going up there with two dudes that know how to win. I’m excited with that part, and just not having to worry about making friends up there," said Baker.
When asked about playing college football with his high school teammates, Watson added, "That’s another reason that I wanted to go there, because my brothers are going there too, and I will feel more comfortable playing with them another four years."
"I’ve played with Brock for four years and I’ve played with Isiah for three. Words cannot even describe how happy I am that I get to be on the field for another for years with them. It’s awesome," said Dover.
Isiah, Brock and Kaden will not be alone in Lebanon next year. A handful of other players from around Southern Illinois will be joining them, including Murphysboro running back, Devon Clemons and Herrin Tight End Jacob Hawk.