Murphysboro students recognized for helping bass fishing team

(WSIL) -- Murphysboro High School students who saw a need for a bass fishing team showed recognition for donating their summer earnings to help out.
Murphysboro High School juniors Sam Herring, Trey Gillespie, and Ethan Sunny learned about the needs of the school's Bass Fishing Team while working at Kinkaid Marina over the 2022 summer.
The three students set a goal to raise money, and the Marina matched their efforts. They presented a check for $1,000 to team president Tucker Horstmann.
During an interview on News 3 This Morning the student's were presented plaques for their contribution. Watch the full interview in the video above.
Since donating, Ethan joined the team and won first at a Crab Orchard Tournament. Sam and Trey plan to join.