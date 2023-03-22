 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches with locally up to 5
inches is possible. Heavy rain may lead to flooding of
creeks, streams, and roads that typically flood.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Mt. Vernon & Rend Lake grad Walker Brockhouse lands spot in Astros Bullpen

  • Updated
  • 0

MT. VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- Former Mount Vernon high school standout Walker Brockhouse is now in the MLB.

The Rend Lake College grad has spent time in the Astros organization as a relief pitcher.

Today he was in the bullpen for Houston as they took on the Mets in a spring Training game.

The 24 year-old was actually in our area last February. The former Rams pitcher came back to his high school to help run a baseball clinic for players in high school.

The Southern Illinois product is spending some time giving back to those who have big baseball dreams in his hometown.

Brockhouse is in the big leagues now, but he will never forget where he came from.

Brockhouse was in the bullpen for todays game, But did not see any action in the Astros 5-2 loss to the Mets. We'll see if Walker is able to keep his roster spot.

MLB opening day is just 8 days away on March 30th.

