Local student continues passion studying U.S. Presidents

HAMILTON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- We are approaching President's Day weekend and it's safe to say that Johnathon Showalter is one of the most excited students for the holiday that you'll meet in southern Illinois.
Showalter is currently a 4th grade student at Dahlgren elementary, who first became interested in presidents during campaigning between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
"First I heard this weird word 'presidents' a little bit before the election," he recalls. "So I got curious and kept studying what presidents were and I just kept learning and learning."
Second grade teacher Lynn Belangee took notice of his passion during the first week of having him in his class.
She does exercises to get to know her students asking what they did over the summer and usual answers are playing, swimming, or having a birthday party but not Showalter.
"I remember him writing 'I love my presidents' and 'I learned about George Washington,'" Belangee says. "That's just something that I realized he and I could develop a relationship over."
Throughout the school year, she would quiz Showalter and go over flashcards with him.
That's the year News 3's Brooke Schlyer first introduced him to viewers and he stunned watchers by naming all U.S. Presidents in 35 seconds.
In 2021, News 3 followed up with him and he continued to impress with his fun facts about each president and even showing off letters he's received from Jimmy Cater and Donald Trump after writing to them.
Since then, Showlater has learned even more like Theodore Roosevelt being the first president to go up in the sky and fictional stories about our founding father.
"Theodore Roosevelt being in plane and how he was the first in a submarine too" he explains. "And that Washington never really chopped down a cherry tree and he never had wooden teeth."
Showalter adds the cherry tree story is just to teach others that it's not good to lie and Washington's teeth were actually made out of an animal tusk.
He's been to Lincoln's tomb in Springfield but hopes to see the White house and Mt. Rushmore in person.