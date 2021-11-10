You are the owner of this article.
Livingston County schools on lockdown

By Kenzie Dillow

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Two local schools are on lockdown Wednesday morning. 

Livingston County Middle School and Livingston County North Elementary are locked down. The schools say there is not an active threat, but the lockdown is based on unsubstantiated claims being investigated by the Livingston County Sheriff's Department. 

Livingston Central High School and Livingston South Elementary are also taking appropriate precautions.

The school said students are safe and staff is working to ensure their continued safety.

