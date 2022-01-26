Illinois schools adjust to new law giving students 5 mental health days

MT. VERNON, Ill. (WSIL) -- Mental health has become a bigger focus as students gripe with year two of the pandemic.
Last fall, Illinois lawmakers passed a bill that gives students ages seven to 17 a total of five mental health days to use throughout the school year. Those days are considered unexcused absences and do not require a doctor's note.
About 10% of students at Mt. Vernon Township High School have used at least one according to assistant principal Julie Littlefair, who says it helps narrow down which students need help.
"We're being proactive. We're able to identify students whereas in the past we maybe wouldn't have ever known that these students had a mental health issue," Littlefair said. "It's positive thing but it's a little more work."
As of January 26, about 183 students have used one mental health day according to Littlefair. 29 students have used at least two. Three students are on their third mental health day.
According to the school's procedure, the use of one day will result in an email to the student. Students will be refered to a school counselor once they use two days.
Once a third day is used, the school will set up a meeting with a student and parent. The rest of those days will be used as check-in days. Superintendent Melanie Andrews says the goal is to help kids even if it means extra work.
"If we are helping students with mental health issues and helping them be more successful both in the classroom and out of the classroom the extra work doesn't really matter," Andrews said.
The school is still seeking input from the community about the mental health day procedures. Andrews says the school will send a letter to parents within the next week with details about how the mental health days will be used.