Frankfort CUSD #168 ready for classes to start Friday

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WSIL) -- The first day of school means a fresh start and for one school district it means fresh updates to some of its buildings.
Superintendent Matt Donkin says the district used COVID-19 funds to replace its ceilings, upgrade to LED lights to save energy and replaced HVAC units.
Donkin also says the district hired more teachers and staff.
"More social workers and counselors now than we've had pre-COVID and some of those funds have gone to that," Donkin said. "We've added a couple of teachers to help with math and english."
The pandemic shifted the way students and teachers interacted as schools implemented remote learning to help students and staff avoid contracting the virus.
This year the district won't offer remote learning and is focusing on getting everyone inside the classroom. All students have access to mobile devices in the school but they can't take them home according to Donkin.
"We probably had as much one-on-one talking and involvement when we were online that we need to make sure that we're still communicating in class and corresponding with parents and parents with us," Donkin said.
With COVID funds drying up, Donkin says the challenge will be figuring out what to cut and what to keep. Right now Donkin wants to make sure that students and teachers get back to their comfort zone.
"We're ready to have school. I think everybody is ready to see normal," Donkin said. "We are resilient."