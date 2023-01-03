Egyptian Electric announces classroom grant recipients

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- A local electric organization has awarded $500 grants to 10 local classrooms.
Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association (EECA) has awarded these classrooms with its 2022 Touchstone Energy Classroom Empowerment Grants.
The grants were for teachers or school administrators with public and private K-12 schools to help with projects that will improve educational opportunities to students.
The grant projects were awarded to:
- Importance of Procuring a Diverse Library – Sara Hammel of Chester High School, Chester
- Community Outreach & Pollinator Habitat Restoration – April Bartnick of Murphysboro Middle School, Murphysboro
- Light Up Scholar Bowl – Jason Geis of Murphysboro High School, Murphysboro
- Magnetic STEM & Language Manipulatives – Carla Vaca Diez & Anne Kaszubski of Parrish Elementary School, Carbondale
- Living Museum – Angela Lysakowski of Sparta Lincoln School, Sparta
- 3D Printing Fun – Sophia Durbin of Chester High School, Chester
- Spanish & Bilingual Books for All – Melissa Giblin of Tri-C Elementary School, Carterville
- HearBuilder for Speech Language Students – Kayli Pierson of Parrish Elementary School, Carbondale
- Reducing Impacts of Natural Earth Processes on Humans – Melanie Spears of Unity Point School, Carbondale
- Help Us Warm Our Greenhouse – Sarah McKinnies of DuQuoin High School, DuQuoin
For more information, you can find that here.