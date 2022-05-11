Anna students raise money for JDRF

ANNA, IL (WSIL) -- Almost 300 students were part of a fundraiser in Anna. They were all kindergarten through fourth-grade students.
They had two weeks to raise money for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
The students raised more than $10,000. They celebrated today at Anna City Park with a walk. They carried signs they made in class.
One organizer says the day is also about educating the students about diabetes.
"The teachers have different packets that I have gotten together for them with information that's grade-level appropriate," said fourth-grade teacher and organizer Jenny Sadler.
"For two weeks they also learn lessons in class and they learn about signs of diabetes and symptoms so they can be aware and maybe make a difference."
The event is in its sixth year. During the day -- the kids also had the chance to enjoy games, popcorn, and snow cones.