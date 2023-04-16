Elon Musk sets low expectations before first SpaceX launch of Starship, most powerful rocket ever built

Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Conditions Today, Frost Potential Tonight... Westerly winds will be sustained around 15 to 20 mph today with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. The strongest gusts are expected to be across portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and northwest Kentucky. This may cause small tree limbs to break and loose outdoor objects to be blown around. In addition to the gusty winds, relative humidity values are expected to fall below 25 percent in many areas. This combination will lead to elevated fire weather concerns today. Caution should be used in any outdoor burning. Tonight, winds will decrease, setting the stage for temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 30s across northern portions of southern Illinois and southwest Indiana. This may lead to patchy frost developing, mainly for areas north of the I-64 corridor.