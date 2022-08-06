Missouri Back-To-School sales tax holiday in effect through the weekend

(WSIL) -- The school year is approaching and many parents in Missouri are expected to gather up supplies this weekend, tax-free.
Missouri's sales tax holiday went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ends at midnight on Sunday.
Certain back-to-school purchases, such as clothing, school supplies, computers, and other items as defined by the statute, are exempt from sales tax for this time period only.
The holiday applies to state and local sales taxes when a local jurisdiction chooses to participate in the holiday.
If one or all of your local taxing jurisdictions are not participating in the sales tax holiday, the state's portion of the tax rate (4.225%) will remain exempt for the sale of qualifying sales tax holiday items.
The sales tax exemption is limited to:
- Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less
- School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase
- Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less
- Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500
- Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500
- Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150
Below is the list of cities that will not participate in the 2022 sales tax holiday. City sales tax in these locations will still be collected on the sale of qualifying holiday items.
- Alton
- Ash Grove
- Ashland
- Battlefield
- Bellerive Acres
- Berkeley
- Beverly Hills
- Black Jack
- Blackwater
- Bland
- Bloomfield
- Bolivar
- Boonville
- Branson
- Brentwood
- Bridgeton
- Byrnes Mill
- Cabool
- California
- Canton
- Cape Girardeau
- Carl Junction
- Carthage
- Cassville
- Centertown
- Chamois
- Charlack
- Chillicothe
- Claycomo
- Clayton
- Collins
- Columbia
- Concordia
- Cool Valley
- Crestwood
- Crystal City
- Des Peres
- Desloge
- DeSoto
- Doniphan
- Edmundson
- Eldon
- Eldorado Springs
- Ellsinore
- Elsberry
- Everton
- Fair Grove
- Farmington
- Fayette
- Ferguson
- Festus
- Flint Hill
- Freeman
- Fremont Hills
- Frontenac
- Garden City
- Gerald
- Glasgow
- Granby
- Grandin
- Grant City
- Green City
- Greendale
- Half Way
- Hartville
- Hawk Point
- Higginsville
- Hollister
- Holts Summit
- Houston
- Ironton
- Jane
- Jefferson City
- Joplin
- Kingdom City
- Kirkwood
- Koshkonong
- Ladue
- Laurie
- Leadington
- Liberal
- Licking
- Loma Linda
- Manchester
- Maplewood
- Marble Hill
- Marceline
- Marlborough Village
- Marshfield
- Marthasville
- Merriam Woods Village
- Meta
- Moberly
- Monett
- Montgomery City
- Moscow Mills
- Mount Vernon
- Naylor
- Neosho
- New Haven
- New Madrid
- New Melle
- Noel
- Norborne
- Northwoods
- Oakland
- Overland
- Owensville
- Ozark
- Palmyra
- Paris
- Pattonsburg
- Peculiar
- Pevely
- Platte Woods
- Poplar Bluff
- Purdy
- Qulin
- Reeds Spring
- Richmond Heights
- Riverside
- Rock Hill
- Rockaway Beach
- Savannah
- Sedalia
- Seligman
- Shelbina
- Shrewsbury
- Skidmore
- Smithton
- Smithville
- Springfield
- St Ann
- St Elizabeth
- St Mary
- St Peters
- Ste Genevieve
- Stockton
- Sugar Creek
- Taos
- Thayer
- Town & Country
- Trenton
- Twin Oaks
- University City
- Urich
- Vandalia
- Velda
- Walnut Grove
- Warson Woods
- Washburn
- Waynesville
- Webster Groves
- West Plains
- Willard
- Willow Springs