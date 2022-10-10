Railroad to reopen, main road closed after train derails in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- Crews are finishing up replacing railroad tracks that were damaged after a train derailed Saturday evening in Hamilton County.
The train hit a semi-truck at the railroad crossing on Miller Store Road about 15 miles east of Mcleansboro, according to Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).
Nobody was hurt in the crash, including the semi-truck driver and two crew members on the train according to EMA officials.
The train, owned by Evansville Western Railway, suffered damage to 10 train cars and two locomotives, according to president/CEO Tom Garrett.
Garrett says crews replaced the tracks on the railroad and should be completed by Monday night.
"We do have plans in place and we have contractors that we can call upon with short notice who are very experienced who come in and make track repairs and so forth," Garrett said.
The train was carrying coal and grains--- soybeans according to Garrett--- and the company is still unsure of the damages it suffered from the derailment.
Garrett says this is a reminder for drivers to watch out for trains and to look for the signs.
"The law does require vehicles to yield to trains and this crossing was equipped with yield signs," Garrett said.
Illinois State Police is investigating the crash. Miller Store Road will be closed until at least Monday or Tuesday, according to the county's highway department.