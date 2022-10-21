WDBX Fall Festival fundraiser

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Radio station WDBX is hosting a Fall Festival to raise money for a new transmitter.
WDBX 91.1 FM is a not-for-profit community radio station located in Southern Illinois.
Amber Blakeslee of WDBX told News 3 This Morning, they have spent months planning the festival and have included a variety of bands, vendors, kid's activities and fire performers.
Blakeslee said they will have two stages set up with both local and touring bands.
There will be silent and live auctions throughout the day.
The WDBX Fall Festival is Saturday, October 22, 2022. It will be at 224 N Washington St in Carbondale, IL.
The event is from Noon to 10 p.m. and admission is free.