"You know what to do": Gov. Pritzker rallies in Marion on eve of Election Day

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- At 6:45 a.m. on a Monday, cheers and applause greeted Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and his cabinet less than 24 hours before the polls open.
There was no sign of the Monday blues at Laborer's Local 773 in Marion, only blue signs.
"We've got to get the job done but we're going to have to fight for it," Pritzker said.
The governor faces off against Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Louisville) and Libertarian candidate Scott Schluter in Tuesday's election.
Pritzker on Monday reiterated his support for Amendment 1, the Worker's Rights Amendment, saying it protects individuals from large corporations.
The measure would immediately codify the expanded collective bargaining rights for workers into the state constitution if it receives 60% of the vote on Tuesday.
In the first of two debates last month, Sen. Bailey said he opposes the amendment because workers already have the right to collective bargain.
"Unions stay in your lane and everything will be fine. Leave mom and pop and private business alone," Bailey said. "It's going to increase your property taxes.
"You're making that up," Pritzker retorted.
After accusing Bailey of wanting to eliminate the state's minimum wage, Gov. Pritzker went on the attack.
"The school that he founded teaches kids... that women are inferior to men... that slave masters were good to their slaves," Pritzker said. "This man shouldn't be anywhere near the governor's office."
Gov. Pritzker was flanked by his cabinet, including Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Comptroller Susanna Mendoza and Treasurer Michael Frerichs.
They were joined by local Democratic contenders, including Homer 'Chip' Markel for Illinois' 12th Congressional District and Van Ikner, running for Illinois' newly-drawn 118th House District.
Mendoza outlined the administration's achievements in the last four years, including four balanced budgets, six credit upgrades, topping $1 billion in it's 'rainy day' fund for the first time and passing the Rebuild Illinois plan.
Those accomplishments are driving Pritzker's momentum heading into Tuesday.
"If you haven't voted, you know what to do," Pritzker said.