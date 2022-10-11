Workers' Rights Amendment to be on Illinois ballot Nov. 8

(WSIL) -- In four weeks, Illinois voters will get to make their choice for governor, local and statewide offices and a change to the state's constitution.
Amendment 1, also known as the Workers' Rights Amendment, would give workers the right to organize and bargain collectively if passed. It would also ban the state from passing 'right-to-work' laws.
Supporters say those laws could hut a worker's ability to negotiate hours, wages and safety.
Jim Kerley, chairman of the Franklin County Republican Executive Committee, says the language in the text is too vague and believes it will give unions more power over the state.
"They just abbreviate everthing and it's not spelled out what X, Y and Z means," Kerley said. "It's going to take the rights away from the working man, the common working man."
Kerley cited research from the Illinois Policy Institute which claims the amendment would lead to an increase in property taxes by more than $2,100 in the next four years.
Tate Wright, who represents the Egyptian Building and Construction Trades Council in West Frankfort, called the numbers 'ridiculous'.
"Politicians are responsible for raising taxes, not workers. There is nothing in the language of the amendment that modifies the Illinois tax or revenue codes," Wright said in a statement to News 3.
Jerry Womick, business manager at Laborer's Local 773 in Marion, says the amendment is a boost for union workers in the state.
"By voting in support of the Worker's Rights Amendment, the Illinois constitution will protect workers from legislators or a governor who may wish to circumvent the will of the people," Womick said in a statement.
If the amendment receives 60% of the vote on November 8, it will become effective immediately.